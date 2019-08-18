Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Has Lowered Stake by $343,406; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Crow Point Partners Raised Holding by $2.89 Million

Crow Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc bought 49,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 500,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.57 million, up from 450,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT DUNNE ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Management reported 1.11% stake. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.96 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Korea Invest Corporation invested in 3.56M shares or 0.95% of the stock. 62,021 were accumulated by Fragasso Gp. Factory Mutual Ins owns 1.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.58 million shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Windsor Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 8,040 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 0.33% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 525,219 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 21.39 million shares stake. Private Management Gp Incorporated invested 1.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 10,322 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mgmt reported 4.27% stake. Moreover, New England Research & Management Inc has 0.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,770 shares. Credit Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 50,000 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings.

Crow Point Partners Llc, which manages about $937.00M and $590.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,060 shares to 3,040 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,125 shares to 50,969 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Lehman 1 (SHY) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,311 shares, and has risen its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,155 are owned by Rampart Ltd Llc. Kames Public Ltd Company has 0.65% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 86,302 shares. Coastline holds 0.99% or 24,910 shares. 193,343 are owned by Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited. 2.38 million were reported by Swedbank. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company Lc has invested 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 113,459 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Iberiabank has invested 0.91% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Amp Cap reported 338,348 shares. Rockland Trust owns 2,928 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 1,421 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 722,763 shares. 8,282 were reported by Pinebridge L P. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).