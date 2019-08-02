Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Cut Position by $343,406 as Share Price Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Shareholder Aperio Group Has Increased Its Stake by $8.62 Million as Valuation Rose

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36M, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $7.65 during the last trading session, reaching $290.79. About 2.14 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 103,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.99 million, up from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 6.34M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – DYNAVAX SAYS PHASE 1B/2 STUDY OF SD-101 SHOWS 86% RESPONSE RATE; 29/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – Merck Sees FY Adj EPS $4.16-Adj EPS $4.28; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Study’s Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Also Isn’t Expected to Reach Statistical Significance; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) by 75,477 shares to 194,657 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 9,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gru Limited Co has 8,063 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Palestra Mgmt Ltd Com reported 413,640 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 1,093 shares. Kings Point Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fayez Sarofim And holds 0% or 1,597 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 28,514 shares. 173,830 are owned by Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct. Ftb Advsrs has 2,376 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 371,718 are owned by Envestnet Asset Inc. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 0.11% or 334,142 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Company invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 2.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 289,947 shares. Columbia Asset holds 1.01% or 14,157 shares in its portfolio. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,257 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Apg Asset Nv stated it has 219,462 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.72 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fgl Hldgs by 88,382 shares to 56,328 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 10,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,173 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).