Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Upped Holding by $1.17 Million; As Semtech (SMTC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cut Holding

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (SMTC) by 60.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 55,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% . The institutional investor held 36,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74M, down from 91,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Semtech Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $46.67. About 363,972 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 19/03/2018 – Semtech Hosts Sixth Annual Charity Golf Tournament Supporting Ventura County Families; 17/05/2018 – Semtech Keynotes at LoRa Alliance™ 10th All Members Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Threats; 20/03/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Enables Smart Soil Sensors; 14/03/2018 – Semtech 4Q Loss $1.3M; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Semtech Announces Acquisition Of IC Interconnect; 14/03/2018 – SEMTECH 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 41C; 24/05/2018 – Semtech to Present Educational Sessions at InfoComm 2018

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 26,798 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.90M, up from 22,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.78M shares traded or 51.06% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank, which manages about $703.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 43,070 shares to 96,576 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,053 shares, and cut its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 69,500 shares to 152,207 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 172,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl In (NASDAQ:HSII).

