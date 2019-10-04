Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Decreased Position as Stock Price Rose; As Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $307,020

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34M, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $272.4. About 3.65 million shares traded or 43.25% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 3,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 36,672 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 40,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.34. About 747,427 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q EPS $1.29; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 15/05/2018 – Lash Group Launches Artificial Intelligence-Powered Electronic Benefit Verification Solution; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $327.69M for 12.87 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 40,435 shares to 148,790 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 162,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.53 million shares to 5.85 million shares, valued at $247.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 190,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86M shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

