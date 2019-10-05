Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Bluespruce Investments LP Decreased Holding; As Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) Shares Declined, Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.30 Million

Bluespruce Investments Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp sold 8,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 724,056 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213.34M, down from 732,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 22,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 141,118 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37 million, up from 119,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 1.40 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.72 million shares to 19.29 million shares, valued at $407.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,433 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srb Corp reported 7,560 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 12 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp invested in 0.35% or 761,277 shares. Blackrock reported 7.08 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv reported 8,171 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 14,216 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 10,927 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street has 5.58M shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Paloma Prtn Management holds 222,069 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors owns 86 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 100 shares. 8,312 are held by Axa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,350 shares. Moreover, Swedbank has 3.26% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.44M shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Yorktown Mgmt Inc owns 1,400 shares. Leavell Invest Management has 0.73% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bluespruce Investments Lp stated it has 8.52% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm accumulated 0.11% or 1,517 shares. Accuvest Advsrs holds 2,920 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 1.52M shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa, a Luxembourg-based fund reported 1,666 shares. Ci Invests accumulated 60,200 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 3,842 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 2.84% or 61,000 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 173,939 shares.