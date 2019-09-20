Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Bloom Tree Partners Has Lifted Position by $2.18 Million as Share Price Rose; Mckinley Capital Management Cut Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $8.55 Million

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 30.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 56,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 126,296 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.16M, down from 182,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $154.67. About 4.41 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 7,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 185,610 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.69 million, up from 178,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.13. About 2.11 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $176.35 million for 193.34 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 22,000 shares to 102,570 shares, valued at $8.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 22,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,127 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

