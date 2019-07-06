Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $1.83 Million as Share Value Rose; Hawk Ridge Management Has Upped Its Caesarstone LTD (CSTE) Stake by $2.46 Million; Market Value Declined

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 163,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 938,370 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65 million, up from 774,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Caesarstone Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $529.51M market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 223,614 shares traded or 93.01% up from the average. Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has risen 12.67% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTE News: 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone Reduces Full-Yr 2018 Guidance to Reflect 1Q Results; 09/05/2018 – Caesarstone 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE SEES FY REV. $590M TO $610M, EST. $621.5M; 16/05/2018 – Caesarstone Introduces the Metropolitan Collection and New Additions to the Classico Collection for 2018; 17/05/2018 – TENE GROWTH CAPITAL lll (G.P.) CO SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH CAESARSTONE FOR IT TO CONSIDER TRANSACTIONS SUCH AS A MERGER/TAKE-PRIVATE TRANSACTION; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $621.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – CAESARSTONE ANNOUNCES RAANAN ZILBERMAN’S RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF YAIR AVERBUCH AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – The $MRCY rebuttals are weak. If $MRCY EBITDA margins and business model were so good, you would see competitors replicating it and come public to get a 20x multiple, but none do; 09/05/2018 – CAESARSTONE LTD CSTE.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $590 MLN TO $610 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Joho Capital LLC Exits Position in Caesarstone

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 6,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,586 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35 million, up from 20,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.87M shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE

