Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Cut Its Stake by $45.25 Million; Cme Group (CME) Share Value Rose While Hilton Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 190,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 219,462 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.09M, down from 410,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $288.65. About 1.58 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 5,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 101,247 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.66M, up from 95,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 889,152 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 07/05/2018 – CME’s SOFR futures debut with more than 50 participants; 15/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP NEARLY 2 PERCENT ON THEIR PREMIUMS TO CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 26 PCT CHANCE FED HIKING RATES THREE MORE TIMES BY YEAR-END VS 32 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 15/03/2018 – NEX: PRELIMINARY APPROACH BY CME GROUP; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC AMENDMENT; 19/03/2018 – CME gets foothold in Black Sea with new-look grain futures; 26/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PERCENT DRIVEN BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING AS TRADE WAR FEARS EASE -TRADE; 06/05/2018 – US judge scraps trial into CME Group’s defence of home market; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 282,843 shares to 438,488 shares, valued at $53.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 45,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,600 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Lc reported 79 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hsbc Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 453,782 shares. Frontier Mgmt owns 67,414 shares. 1,030 are held by Parkside Fin Bank & Trust Trust. Essex Financial, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,349 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability reported 0.44% stake. Aristotle Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.04M shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 227,106 shares. Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership owns 50,941 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 5.80M shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt, a -based fund reported 14,245 shares. Aviance Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,816 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. West Oak Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.39 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Banking Etf (Prn) (KRE) by 43,774 shares to 1,962 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Tn has 0.01% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 320 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Capstone Financial Advsr accumulated 26,657 shares or 0.75% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 3,240 shares. Korea Investment has 0.26% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,100 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,309 shares. Park Oh reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 38,374 shares. Cipher Cap LP has invested 0.59% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 2,380 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 282,000 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. 2,094 are held by Wade G W. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 586,008 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.