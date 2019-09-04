Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Ameriprise Financial Lowered Its Holding by $19.99 Million; Ppg Inds (PPG) Position Maintained by Roundview Capital Llc

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 125.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 3,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 5,458 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616,000, up from 2,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.49. About 696,727 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – DURING QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION & HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL OF CO’S BUSINESSES; 08/03/2018 Akzo Nobel expects headwinds from material costs in 2018; 09/05/2018 – PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $3.8 BLN, UP NEARLY 9 PERCENT VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – PPG GOT REPORT OF CONCERNING POTENTIAL ACCOUTNING VIOLATIONS; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Received Word of Potential Violations as Earnings Release Was Being Finalized; 27/03/2018 – Banks line up €7.3bn debt for Akzo Nobel chem unit buyout; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 75,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6.19M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65B, down from 6.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $284.5. About 1.30 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Com Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 142 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). James Research, Ohio-based fund reported 400 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 5,836 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has 9.65M shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research stated it has 1,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis reported 98,759 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 3,724 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 2,747 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Lc reported 295,637 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 6,091 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 150 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Scotia has 2,347 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Guardian Life Insur Of America has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 37,670 shares to 832,631 shares, valued at $19.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (VGSH) by 70,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors J.P. Morgan E.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Management LP stated it has 444,365 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Cibc Comml Bank Usa owns 1,183 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 5,965 are held by Carnegie Asset Ltd Llc. Palisade Cap Nj holds 4,250 shares. Invest Counsel Inc owns 21,088 shares. Moreover, Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 25 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 23,531 shares. New York-based Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.28% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Narwhal Capital has 0.32% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,538 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Montag A Assoc invested in 0.99% or 40,192 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 7,675 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management holds 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 450 shares. 2.48M were reported by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability.