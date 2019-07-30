Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose While Lone Pine Capital Has Lowered Its Stake; Fisher Asset Management Cut Integra Lifesciences Hldgs Cp (IART) Holding as Share Value Declined

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs Cp (IART) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 170,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 775,468 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.21 million, down from 945,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs Cp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 112,896 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 13/04/2018 – Integra Software Services is Selected by Taylor & Francis Group as Core Full-Service Production Partner for Their Global Journa; 20/03/2018 Integra LifeSciences Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Mar. 27; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 599,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.53 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 billion, down from 5.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $303.77. About 1.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group Adr (NYSE:SMFG) by 2.30M shares to 62.19M shares, valued at $437.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 147,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd (VT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Guggenheim Ltd Llc has 27,042 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Falcon Point Limited Com owns 2.45% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 80,729 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Llc owns 17,835 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Co Ma holds 0.01% or 300,488 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company owns 7,879 shares. Missouri-based Financial Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 83,959 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Huntington National Bank stated it has 1,696 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 17,364 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 340,238 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 5,363 shares.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.59M for 24.77 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.76 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.45 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. Parasnis Abhay also sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Registered Inv Advisor Inc owns 6,967 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Inc accumulated 0.81% or 10,435 shares. Middleton Company Inc Ma reported 38,510 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 6,990 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Associated Banc invested in 3,537 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Duncker Streett And holds 1,000 shares. Wesbanco National Bank Inc reported 20,606 shares. Moors Cabot stated it has 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Andra Ap reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.21% stake. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 409,023 shares. Barbara Oil holds 6,000 shares. Lpl Llc reported 190,653 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,030 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated invested in 940 shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 216,422 shares to 667,206 shares, valued at $338.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.