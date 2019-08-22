Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose While Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Trimmed Holding; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Suvretta Capital Management Upped Its Stake by $112.06 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 6.05 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Agrees to Buy MuleSoft for About $6.5 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 28,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65 million, down from 33,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $291.53. About 1.25M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

