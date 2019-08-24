Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose While Gladius Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position; As Logmein Com (LOGM) Market Valuation Declined, Ami Asset Management Lowered Position

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc Com (LOGM) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 33,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 118,938 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53 million, down from 152,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Logmein Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $69.11. About 280,542 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 347 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 3,874 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, up from 3,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 154,056 shares to 64,733 shares, valued at $3.50B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 28,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,595 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.89% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Paragon Management Ltd Company owns 1,245 shares. Blackrock reported 32.84M shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 151,965 shares. Sit Associates Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com holds 3.83 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 0.01% stake. Night Owl Capital Mngmt Lc holds 3.29% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 34,476 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Com holds 19,971 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Notis holds 0.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 2,980 shares. Penobscot Company Inc has 8,395 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% or 12,700 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 991 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 20,360 shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supp Com by 50,337 shares to 191,629 shares, valued at $10.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 62,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

