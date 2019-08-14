Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose While Diligent Investors Has Lifted by $582,806 Its Position; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Value Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Trimmed by $3.45 Million Its Position

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26 million, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $243.58. About 453,755 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Paycom Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $293.17. About 1.76M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 5,880 shares to 35,582 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Shake Shack Inc Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Invest Management Communication owns 1,640 shares. Burney Com accumulated 5,531 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.14% or 80,706 shares. Illinois-based Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.87% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Edgestream Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Trust Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 132,472 shares. Blair William And Il owns 785,195 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.75 million shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 8,366 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 1.52% stake. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Massachusetts Ma owns 7.08 million shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Com owns 1,038 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oppenheimer holds 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 7,958 shares.

