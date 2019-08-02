Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose While Zacks Investment Management Raised by $468,160 Its Position; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Value Declined While Pictet Asset Management LTD Lowered by $2.92 Million Its Stake

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 1,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 38,599 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29M, up from 36,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $291.27. About 2.19M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 22,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 796,843 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.40M, down from 819,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $112.04. About 2.25 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 17%; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly to Incur Approximately 5c/Share Research and Development Chg to 2Q Earnings on Sigilon Transactio; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – THERE WILL BE NO CHANGE TO COMPANY’S NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF THE TRANSACTION; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) IS REVIEWING GALCANEZUMAB FOR PREVENTION OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Gross Margin 72.4% of Revenue; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF REPORT DISCUSSES LILLY, INCYTE’S ARTHRITIS DRUG

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 205,600 shares to 696,000 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,012 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $25.11 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mgmt Svcs holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 10,702 shares. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,572 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 182,500 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Mai owns 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 5,609 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd owns 13,313 shares. 97,780 were accumulated by Com State Bank. The Illinois-based Pentwater LP has invested 0.82% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.13% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 1,000 were reported by Cacti Asset Ltd Co. 1.28 million were reported by Comgest Sas. 1,636 are held by Lathrop Invest. Prudential Public Ltd Liability stated it has 66,218 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nelson Roberts Investment Lc invested in 0.01% or 450 shares. 29,034 were accumulated by London Of Virginia. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Com stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

