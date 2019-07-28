Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose While Oakmont Partners Decreased Its Holding; As American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Valuation Rose, Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,930 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.37 million, down from 212,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 635,582 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay. Morris Donna also sold $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $111.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,893 shares to 49,397 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver LP accumulated 4,937 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Co holds 2,179 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com has 5,443 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 42 shares. Cleararc has 0.59% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,826 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 79 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co has 0.45% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cibc World reported 311,621 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. World Asset holds 0.44% or 32,152 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 365,731 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Llc reported 19,078 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Grandfield Dodd Ltd reported 10,683 shares. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prns Gp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Two Creeks Cap Limited Partnership reported 482,868 shares stake. Pinnacle Prtn reported 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37M for 30.61 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone has 5,206 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tradition Cap Lc reported 0.14% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 4,875 shares. Tower Rech Cap (Trc) accumulated 4,424 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.05% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 9,500 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,756 shares. Accuvest invested in 4,523 shares. Natl Pension Serv accumulated 214,766 shares. Ledyard Bancorp invested in 0.05% or 3,869 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 922,657 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Clark Cap Mngmt Gp Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Moreover, Virtu Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Patten And Patten Inc Tn invested in 18,905 shares.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 10,030 shares to 12,397 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).