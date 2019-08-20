Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose While Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Trimmed by $9.04 Million Its Position; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Palouse Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $302,772

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 33,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 285,664 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13M, down from 319,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $287.22. About 627,946 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 25,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 429,601 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 454,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 3.04M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.37M for 9.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 37,084 shares to 321,039 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 25,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Twin Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 137,898 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 6.28M shares. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 19,280 shares. Palouse Cap has invested 2.09% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Bank Of America De reported 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 24,262 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Incorporated holds 0.01% or 136,124 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 0.01% or 11,073 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 69,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.16 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.