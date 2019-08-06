Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose While Kemnay Advisory Services Raised Position by $5.16 Million; Hilton Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $597,528 as Share Price Rose

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 19,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 56,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95M, up from 36,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $13.35 during the last trading session, reaching $280.36. About 3.81M shares traded or 48.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 3,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 93,101 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00 million, up from 90,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $208.05. About 2.08 million shares traded or 20.93% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alibaba Turns Up the Heat On B2B, But It’s Not What You Think – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.34% or 211,099 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 3,794 shares stake. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,603 shares. Charter Trust reported 2,052 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiemann Advsr Llc holds 0.34% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,995 shares stake. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Arcadia Invest Management Mi invested in 26,169 shares. Jnba Financial reported 12 shares. Washington Trust National Bank owns 314 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 675,078 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated accumulated 252 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams owns 8,569 shares.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 5,585 shares to 21,260 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 6,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,834 shares, and cut its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,400 are owned by New England Rech & Mngmt Incorporated. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has 3,310 shares. West Coast Limited Liability reported 1.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability owns 19,700 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 1,382 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt holds 12,964 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors invested in 0.13% or 2,500 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.31% or 304,482 shares. Griffin Asset reported 2.49% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Westwood Group Inc holds 1.16% or 577,056 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 35,761 were reported by Allstate. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas holds 93,389 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Dubuque Savings Bank & Tru Co, Iowa-based fund reported 582 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,913 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 of the Most Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks in the World – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 23, 2019.