Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose While Greystone Managed Investments Has Lowered Position by $643,454; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Rose, Holder Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Cut by $3.60 Million Its Position

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 2,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 34,669 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, down from 37,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $276.67. About 203,735 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 94.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 18,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192,000, down from 19,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $233.16. About 190,142 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division accumulated 12,778 shares. Barbara Oil has invested 3.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Patten invested in 3,277 shares. Accredited Inc has 5,532 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Investment House Lc reported 81,276 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Com owns 3,240 shares. Gabalex Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 80,000 shares. 81,104 are held by Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca. Concorde Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,753 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.55% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The New York-based Cim Limited has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership owns 16,657 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors has 83,527 shares. Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y owns 1,900 shares. 6,700 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 23.13 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Home Depot Stock Will Reach $230 Sooner Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 24,355 shares to 293,120 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 169,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE): Buy or Die? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on January 12, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADBE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why DocuSign Soared After Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.68 million for 43.50 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 108,581 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $23.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).