Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose While Chase Investment Counsel Trimmed Position by $1.78 Million; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $478,438

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 36,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Counsel Ltd Company New York reported 4,544 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt has 0.51% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 169,148 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability. Washington-based Parametric Lc has invested 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). B Riley Wealth Management reported 832 shares stake. Johnson Invest Counsel invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cleararc Cap stated it has 11,826 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Yorktown & Research Co holds 0.12% or 1,400 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has invested 0.32% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aimz Investment Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1.49% or 8,125 shares in its portfolio. 314 are owned by Washington Tru Fincl Bank. 55,527 are owned by Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,770 shares to 10,105 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,939 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,198 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

