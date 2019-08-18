Adobe (ADBE) Position Raised by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc; Tekla Capital Management Has Cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Position by $4.81 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 320,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 890,989 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, down from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 14.69 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 02/05/2018 – TEVA DECIDES NOT TO SELL SLE ISRAEL DISTRIBUTION COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – Flutiform ( fluticasone propionate + formoterol fumarate ; Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202897 Company: TEVA PHARMS USA; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 22/03/2018 – TEVA CANADA LIMITED SAYS HEALTH CANADA APPROVED ITS APPLICATION FOR (C)ACT METHYLPHENIDATE ER TABLETS; 23/05/2018 – John Wood Group Wins Multimillion-Dollar Contract from TEVA Biotech; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA THAT RESOLVES AMARIN’S PREVIOUSLY REPORTED VASCEPA PATENT LITIGATION

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oppenheimer: Adobe Upbeat About Digital Experience Business Momentum – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Earnings: ADBE Stock Dips Despite Revenue Surging 25% – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 8,421 shares to 34,762 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 31,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,099 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 212 shares. Westfield LP invested in 0.9% or 444,365 shares. 964 are owned by 1St Source National Bank. Marsico Capital Management stated it has 1.68% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mason Street Limited Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 69,581 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 573,043 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ameritas Partners Inc invested in 0.22% or 17,698 shares. Papp L Roy & Assocs has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,128 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 54,482 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eagle Global Advisors Ltd has 2,522 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 8,569 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.27% stake. Caprock Incorporated reported 2,982 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17,464 shares to 443,712 shares, valued at $81.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 65,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc..

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Silver Ring Value Partners – Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Teva finance chief to step down – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RMED, TEVA, FDX and RLGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teva Pharmaceutical Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.