Adobe (ADBE) Position Maintained by Melvin Capital Management Lp; Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Stock Rose While Fred Alger Management Has Decreased Holding by $20.69 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 328,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 482,702 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.67M, down from 811,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 478,223 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 18/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Live Nation – LYV; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Live Nation’s $300M Sr. Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcy ‘5’); 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 103.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 549,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.88M, up from 531,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $288.74. About 1.79M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ems Cap Lp holds 3.48% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 729,167 shares. Prescott Grp Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.08% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Colony Group Inc Limited Company accumulated 96,498 shares. Harris Associates LP holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 2.13M shares. Rwc Asset Management Llp has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Btc Mngmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Hennessy invested in 63,800 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 4.63M were accumulated by State Street. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 99,980 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens LP has invested 0.05% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Mutual Of America Cap Management Llc reported 121,659 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 142,208 shares in its portfolio. Sands Management Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 136,890 shares to 675,714 shares, valued at $123.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 892,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc Class A.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18 million for 21.09 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 121,900 shares. National Asset Management Inc holds 0.26% or 7,822 shares. Moreover, Parnassus Investments Ca has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bokf Na accumulated 38,675 shares. L And S stated it has 3,228 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,423 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Motco holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,834 shares. Nomura Holdg accumulated 26,586 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jacobs & Ca, California-based fund reported 42,386 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division, a Texas-based fund reported 75,821 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc owns 289,947 shares. Spectrum Management invested in 9,540 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd owns 48,060 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 0% stake.

