Adobe (ADBE) Position Maintained by Hartford Financial Management Inc; Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Market Valuation Rose While Kings Point Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Hartford Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 119.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,670 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 1,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $281.2. About 2.06M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct)

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 52,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, down from 54,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 513.27% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15,393 shares to 20,497 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 83,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 5,984 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 13,551 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com reported 63,083 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Co accumulated 25 shares or 0% of the stock. Dynamic Ltd reported 2.19% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Catalyst Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 100 shares. Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 5,412 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has 74,525 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Water Island Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 39,636 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.05% or 24,351 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 24,981 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 182,788 shares. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.11% or 2,590 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Gru has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

