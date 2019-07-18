Adobe (ADBE) Position Lifted by Winslow Capital Management Llc; Timber Creek Capital Management Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Lowered by $2.20 Million

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 41,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, down from 83,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 8.45 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 11/05/2018 – It added that it will continue to use YouTube as a platform to share Cisco’s video content; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 300,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.49M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $310.08. About 1.42M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39M was sold by Rencher Bradley. 139,834 shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU, worth $34.32 million on Thursday, January 24. $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru invested in 0.03% or 3,375 shares. Selz Limited Com has invested 2.39% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) stated it has 1.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Van Eck Associate Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Grassi Invest Mngmt owns 1,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Logan Capital Management holds 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 26,868 shares. Cahill Financial Inc reported 0.11% stake. Prio Wealth Lp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,096 shares. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 1,800 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Btr Capital Mngmt holds 1,435 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reported 61,000 shares. Crestwood Mgmt LP accumulated 7.69% or 51,000 shares. Dsm Capital Prns Llc invested in 2.00M shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: HAL, ADBE, CELG – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe Leveraging Magento And Marketo To Deliver Blockbuster Performance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Philip Morris & Mondelez – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78B and $18.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 340,702 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $191.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 241,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Etrade Capital Management Lc holds 0.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 257,813 shares. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 226,913 shares. Utah Retirement holds 856,890 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. 60,656 are owned by Chase Counsel. Bryn Mawr Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 571,296 shares. Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Braun Stacey Assocs Inc invested in 333,320 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 161,756 shares. Altfest L J & stated it has 10,651 shares. Cornerstone reported 12,000 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co has 2,339 shares. 1.73 million are held by Comerica Fincl Bank. Aviva Pcl owns 2.91 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.25 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 14,225 shares to 38,985 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco: Perfecting The Razor Blade Model – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Breezes Past 27,000: 4 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Friday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Utilities – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsi (PEP) Tops, Lindsay (LNN) Flops; CSCO Buying ACIA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.