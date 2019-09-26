Adobe (ADBE) Position Has Lifted by Parkwood Llc; As Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Blue Fin Capital Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.09 Million

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 13,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,268 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51 million, up from 18,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.81. About 3.65M shares traded or 49.95% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce for $1.7bn; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent

Blue Fin Capital Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Fin Capital Inc sold 576 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, down from 5,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Amazon Says Japan Fashion Sales to Speed Up as More Shop Online; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 07/03/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo wealth-management unit under Fed probe… Amazon checking accounts; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON-CASINO DEAL IN BRAZIL COULD BE STRUCTURED LIKE MONOPRIX PARTNERSHIP OR AS OUTRIGHT SALE OF VIA VAREJO; 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING; 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO SEEK BIGGER WHOLE FOODS STORES FOR DELIVERY; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Etf (VT) by 4,536 shares to 17,981 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 33,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,267 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology Sa.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Twin Management accumulated 47,640 shares. Ftb Advsr has 2,376 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 29,870 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc invested 0.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 2,472 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wellington Shields Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.4% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 28,758 shares. Brave Asset Management has invested 0.38% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 1.75% or 179,018 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability has invested 0.6% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.37% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 0.46% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vantage Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.05% or 14,087 shares in its portfolio. Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 3.16% or 4,654 shares. Shelton accumulated 36,751 shares. Ami Investment Management holds 0.27% or 283 shares in its portfolio. Zevin Asset Limited has 2,339 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Waverton Investment Mngmt Limited holds 79,484 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability holds 176 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Forbes J M Company Llp holds 5,005 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Incorporated Ca invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ghp Invest Advisors invested in 245 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 1,877 shares. Monetta Serv invested in 5,700 shares or 7.39% of the stock. De Burlo Grp has invested 3.84% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Advsrs Limited Company has 3,795 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.56 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.