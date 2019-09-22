Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Upped Its Position; Bkd Wealth Advisors Position In Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Was Upped

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 4,220 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, up from 2,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.67M shares traded or 13.13% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 5,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 60,480 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.82 million, up from 55,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37 million shares traded or 37.07% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 27/03/2018 – SMlTH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clean Yield Group stated it has 0.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cibc World Mkts invested 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Co owns 1.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 7,950 shares. Allstate Corporation has 0.21% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Peak Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 3,388 shares. 134,889 were accumulated by Blair William Com Il. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 800 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 113 shares. Meritage Gp Ltd Partnership stated it has 720,479 shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 17,318 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Inc Limited Liability Company invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). David R Rahn & Assoc Incorporated holds 5,730 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group Inc invested in 1,249 shares. Central National Bank Company owns 0.16% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,375 shares. Smith Moore & Company holds 0.1% or 1,586 shares in its portfolio.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 13,015 shares to 285,895 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,313 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Thermo Fisher (TMO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10,926 shares to 2,446 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,317 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 193,020 are owned by Bank & Trust. Bamco Ny has invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 876 shares. Centurylink Investment Management Company invested in 5,246 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca stated it has 4.94% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ellington Grp Ltd has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Company accumulated 1,790 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Farmers Trust Company reported 0.98% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Parus Fin (Uk) Ltd accumulated 8,705 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Geode Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6.52 million shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 1,313 shares. Moreover, Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Whittier has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd holds 0.02% or 100 shares. Andra Ap invested in 11,200 shares or 0.09% of the stock.