Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Raised Holding; Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Lowered Its Stake

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $287.34. About 904,419 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99 million, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 808,775 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,885 shares to 236,708 shares, valued at $40.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 12,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,993 shares, and cut its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).