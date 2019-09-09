Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Holding by $301,265; Lazard Asset Management Boosted Holding in Kansas City Sou (KSU) by $147.55 Million as Valuation Rose

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Sou (KSU) by 44.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 4.19 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $485.60M, up from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Sou for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.91. About 768,993 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 41.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 3,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,825 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431,000, down from 8,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Trust Na stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Aqr Cap Management owns 267,236 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Counselors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 15,332 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 0.06% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 38,300 shares. Schroder Mngmt reported 86,771 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Heathbridge Cap Ltd reported 4,000 shares stake. First City Mngmt Inc reported 3,025 shares stake. British Columbia Invest Corp reported 28,382 shares. Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Psagot Inv House Limited owns 960 shares. Cibc Mkts has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 31,990 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Incorporated Ne invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 4,296 shares to 76,027 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 378,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,702 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Resou (BCX).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.68 million for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares to 404,903 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co Inc reported 4,162 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,295 shares. Jensen Invest Management invested in 0.17% or 53,369 shares. Cwm Lc owns 733 shares. 24,519 are owned by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Clark Cap Management Inc owns 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,093 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.36% or 21,025 shares. Coastline Trust Co has invested 0.99% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 81 shares. Shell Asset Com invested in 0.25% or 41,759 shares. Weiss Multi owns 0.08% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,500 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2.18 million shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Viking Invsts Limited Partnership holds 2.04 million shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Hawaii-based Financial Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.07% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pinebridge LP accumulated 8,282 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

