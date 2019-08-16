Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $4.68 Million Its Position; As Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Shares Declined, Shareholder Broadfin Capital Cut Position

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 167,843 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.73 million, down from 185,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $287.59. About 1.57M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 411,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 5.86 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.87 million, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $592.36M market cap company. The stock increased 7.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 1.53 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FIRDAPSE PDUFA DATE NOV. 28; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse(R) in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 24/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Introduces New Corporate Website; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 14/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cra Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 9,301 shares to 50,204 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Disposal Service by 44,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: King of the Cloud, King of the World – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.22 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc State Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 1,183 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.47% or 185,084 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.87% or 717,445 shares. Sigma Planning owns 11,642 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Duncker Streett And Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ally Financial Incorporated has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Farmers Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Montag A And Associate reported 40,192 shares stake. Smart Portfolios Limited reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 891,754 shares. Utah Retirement reported 92,904 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And invested in 1,030 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department stated it has 205 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca owns 45,483 shares. Karp Corporation has 8,860 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Bros Advisors LP owns 2.90M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc has 1.15 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0% or 4.77M shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 11,624 shares. Opaleye Mngmt reported 2.58% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Broadfin Capital Limited Co has 5.86M shares for 6.17% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Voya Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 41,149 shares. 89,100 are owned by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Tanaka Capital Mgmt has invested 3.59% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research owns 42,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 128,300 shares. Moreover, Consonance Mngmt Limited Partnership has 5.75% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 17.88 million shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $80,750 activity.