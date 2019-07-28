Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Efg Asset Management Americas Cut Position; As Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Fruth Investment Management Has Raised by $676,989 Its Position

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,351 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 21,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Holding Co (DIS) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 6,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93 million and $238.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,100 shares to 88,299 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Capital Nc has 7,400 shares. Ibis Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 5,480 shares. Shapiro Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Waratah Capital has 0.77% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Montecito State Bank & Tru holds 16,882 shares. Thompson Inv Mgmt has 1.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny invested in 41,248 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 55,159 shares. Amer Investment holds 2,130 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baltimore holds 98,741 shares. Richard C Young & holds 1.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 56,898 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability has 73,221 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Delta Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 15,770 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va holds 0.28% or 8,228 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39 million on Thursday, January 31. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M.