Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Duquesne Family Office Has Cut Position by $36.53 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Market Value Rose While Rnc Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 4,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 59,259 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, down from 63,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 690,867 shares traded. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4 & 2018-5; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-5; Presale Issued; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 124,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 515,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.03 million, down from 640,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $277.27. About 912,352 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 17,175 shares to 18,129 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 26,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Incorporated has 0.02% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 28,503 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.16% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) or 467,185 shares. State Street Corporation has 0.33% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Everence Capital has 14,308 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Intersect Ltd invested in 0.32% or 6,605 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 8,155 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 573,917 shares. Srb owns 4,006 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning has 0.08% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 12,213 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 88,765 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt accumulated 223,835 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.17% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Tiedemann Lc holds 9,585 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Company owns 635 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 0.38% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) or 11,459 shares.

Analysts await American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.09 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American ExpreS Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 0.04% or 349,974 shares in its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Inc reported 2.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability accumulated 10,491 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Psagot Investment House invested in 1,385 shares. Rothschild Com Asset Us invested in 64,371 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech has 498,066 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Globeflex Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Victory Cap Mgmt invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 3.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fosun Interest holds 0.08% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 268,590 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd holds 0.2% or 2,200 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Inc holds 47,759 shares. Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 1,453 shares or 0% of the stock.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 65,065 shares to 200,580 shares, valued at $55.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Adobe: Too Much Risk, Too Little Reward – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “PreMarket Prep Recap: A Trio Of Earnings Debacles, Facebook Pulls A Fast One On Roku – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why DocuSign Soared After Earnings – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.