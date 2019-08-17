Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Cls Investments Has Lowered Holding by $1.62 Million; Shareholder Arrowpoint Asset Management Increased Cryolife (CRY) Holding

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 58.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 4,243 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 10,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 44,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 553,254 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.14 million, up from 508,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.51M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 169,500 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 07/05/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q REV. $61.9M, EST. $60.3M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Rev $61.9M; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$256M; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $250.0 MLN – $256.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ CryoLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRY); 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Backs FY Rev $250M-$256M

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 163,900 shares to 30,210 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM).

More notable recent CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CryoLife, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Cryolife Inc (CRY) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CryoLife, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRY) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CRY shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 2.16% less from 26.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 100,456 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 117,551 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 66,633 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 1,519 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust Co owns 2,953 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 30,959 were reported by Barclays Public Limited. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Company holds 0.29% or 73,502 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 17,270 shares. Sg Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 76,358 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt owns 60,735 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 209,452 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 31,254 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 13,092 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 23,144 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Oppenheimer: Adobe Upbeat About Digital Experience Business Momentum – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Internet Stocks Getting Hammered – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street invested in 19.61M shares. Bender Robert & Associates has 3.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.44% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1.28M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Ltd Liability Co holds 0.48% or 169,148 shares. Stanley has invested 1.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nomura Inc holds 26,586 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Inc invested in 0.06% or 56,351 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Marsico Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 175,326 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 12,700 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.90M shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,423 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Lenox Wealth has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). California-based has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).