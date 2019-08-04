Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose While Riverpark Capital Management Cut Its Position by $2.21 Million; Bank Hapoalim Bm Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Riverpark Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc sold 8,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 51,080 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, down from 59,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.03% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 83,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28M, down from 86,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 13.14 million shares traded or 94.14% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 17/05/2018 – Akamai Announces Akamai Connector, a New Integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.18 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Advisors has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Citigroup Inc reported 549,812 shares. Ftb Inc reported 2,376 shares. California-based Franklin has invested 0.27% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Buckingham Asset Limited Com holds 1,892 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 36,367 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 139,053 shares. First Personal Service reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 135,459 are held by Calamos Advsrs Limited. Moreover, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Company has 2.42% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 289,947 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 665,828 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 6,990 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na reported 0.54% stake. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 34,074 are held by Gam Holdings Ag.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Influence SAP SE’s (SAP) Earnings in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: CARS, SRG, ADBE – Nasdaq” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stephens Turns Bullish On Adobe: 3 Reasons Why – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $416.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 57,110 shares to 85,272 shares, valued at $22.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 404.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Salesforce Completes Acquisition of Tableau – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Upgrades SurveyMonkey, Highlights 3 Keys To Success – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas has invested 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.51% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cognios Ltd Liability Com invested 0.52% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,194 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 159,017 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Co stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 11,356 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Lc stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Citizens Natl Bank Trust, a North Carolina-based fund reported 29,353 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 29,976 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Moreover, Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Caprock Grp holds 0.31% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 10,153 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $8.49 million activity. The insider Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.62 million. Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of stock or 114 shares. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was sold by Weaver Amy E. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J. BLOCK KEITH had sold 5,000 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, February 6. On Friday, February 15 the insider Conway Craig sold $32,216.