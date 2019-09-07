Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose While Mar Vista Investment Partners Raised Its Position; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Price Declined, Parsons Capital Management Cut Its Position by $981,640

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 75.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 11,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 3,542 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $313,000, down from 14,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM, source says [02:36 BST14 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 42,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 483,561 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.86M, up from 441,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 25,840 shares. Fiduciary Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,891 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd holds 1.25% or 108,006 shares. Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.33% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Greenleaf Trust holds 4,760 shares. 51,159 were accumulated by Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd stated it has 2,179 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Com owns 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,066 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nomura Asset Mgmt has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 14,103 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.41% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 86,300 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 7.08M shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp owns 153,240 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5,532 shares.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.14 million for 16.33 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.