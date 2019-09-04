Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose While Capital Investment Services Of America Decreased Position by $343,406; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Continues to Hold Stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (GT) by 120.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 25,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 47,300 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 21,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 2.48M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.8-$1.9 BLN EXCLUDING TIREHUB TRANSITION; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – ESTIMATED START-UP COSTS RELATED TO TIREHUB ARE ABOUT $40 MLN & WILL BE SHARED EQUALLY BETWEEN CO & BRIDGESTONE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Backs 2018 Segment Operating Income View of $1.8B-$1.9B, Excluding TireHub Transition; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Maricopa Co. SD 79 (Litchfield Elem), AZ’s GO bonds, Series 2018; 29/05/2018 – Goodyear Engages Workforce Through Annual Global Week of Volunteering; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: New Distribution Co to Complement Both Cos’ Networks of Existing Distributors

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 1,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 76,382 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.36 million, down from 77,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $284.6. About 1.33 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc, which manages about $624.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4,632 shares to 170,263 shares, valued at $12.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 25,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.94M shares. Moreover, Mackenzie has 0.12% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 185,734 shares. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd invested in 117,621 shares. Jensen Inv Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 53,369 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.01% or 150 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc holds 19,971 shares. Shelton Cap Management stated it has 12,384 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invests has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cullinan Assoc Incorporated accumulated 34,725 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Stanley accumulated 1.42% or 21,948 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Co holds 8,695 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Alexandria Capital Llc stated it has 4.94% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Farmers Merchants reported 212 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 27,626 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.75 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “GT Gold Confirms Continuity of Higher-Grade Cu-Au Porphyry Mineralization to Depth of 1.2 Kilometres at Saddle North – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: PXD, GT, CLX – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sugar Zone South Continues to Expand, SZ-19-276 Returned 23.59 g/t Over 2.02 m – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear Tire & Rubber declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.