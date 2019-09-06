Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose While Ami Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Twin Focus Capital Partners Raised Encana (ECA) Stake

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 1,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 115,944 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.90 million, down from 117,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $287.75. About 2.84 million shares traded or 15.58% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 187.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc bought 56,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 86,109 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $623,000, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 23.11 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA

Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.09B and $213.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 10,276 shares to 26,544 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,801 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Rite Aid Stock the Best Play Under $6? – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Contrarian Investors: Multibagger Stocks for 2020 and Beyond – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 149,427 shares to 282,774 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge (NYSE:BR) by 53,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.24 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.