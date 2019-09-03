Adobe (ADBE) Holding Upped by Proffitt & Goodson Inc; Nea Management Company Raised Its Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holding by $2.19 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 364,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 5.17M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.62M, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.61. About 227,763 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 27654.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,053 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $814,000, up from 11 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $283.94. About 736,521 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 3,183 shares to 31,944 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,948 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Massachusetts Service Ma has 0.8% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has 0.55% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 248,611 shares. L & S Advsr reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Holt Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs LP reported 1,275 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Quantitative Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 5,965 shares. The Washington-based Saturna Cap Corporation has invested 3.75% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Polen Cap Management Limited Co holds 6.23% or 4.48M shares. 2,312 were accumulated by Cim Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mairs And Power has 2,075 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 113,459 shares. Bluespruce Investments LP holds 732,980 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 55 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp owns 0.33% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 153,240 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 83,623 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.