Adobe (ADBE) Holding Raised by Security National Trust Co; As Renaissancere Holdings LTD (RNR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Prospector Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $1.59 Million

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (RNR) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.11% . The institutional investor held 182,084 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.41 million, down from 191,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $186.46. About 187,098 shares traded. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has risen 37.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.18% the S&P500. Some Historical RNR News: 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE TERMINATED LETTER OF CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q EPS $1.42; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Rev $418M; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Adj EPS $3.40; 26/04/2018 – RenaissanceRe Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – RENAISSANCERE SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT CAPACITY TO MEET FUTURE NEEDS; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe Reports Net Income of $56.7 Million for the First Quarter of 2018, or $1.42 Per Diluted Common Share; Quarterly; 16/05/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RenaissanceRe 1Q Underwriting Income $129.6 Million

Security National Trust Co increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 755% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 150,669 shares or 0.3% of the stock. First Manhattan reported 5,597 shares stake. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 929 were accumulated by 1St Source Fincl Bank. Clean Yield Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Farmers Merchants Invs reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). has 1.51 million shares. Century Cos Inc reported 1.89M shares. D E Shaw And has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 247,500 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aspiriant Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. Birinyi Associate invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 0.44% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 74,256 shares. Ashford Capital invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Stock Is Teetering on Overvalued, but It Isnâ€™t There Yet – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “In Transition, Nutanix Sees Adobe as Model – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Adobe (ADBE) Stock Looks Like a Buy Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Excited About Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) 27% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 50,000 shares to 609,604 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 63,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Analysts await RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 419.23% or $2.18 from last year’s $0.52 per share. RNR’s profit will be $119.23M for 17.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.78 actual EPS reported by RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Pleased About The CEO Pay At RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s (NYSE:RNR) – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RenaissanceRe Holdings: This 5.75% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cynthia Trudell to Join RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Board of Directors – Business Wire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RennaissanceRe starts new property catastrophe reinsurer backed by PGGM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold RNR shares while 71 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.18% less from 40.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Capital LP holds 1,423 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) for 2,695 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.06% or 7,347 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). 3,115 were reported by Bessemer Group. Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,649 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 1,798 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) or 100 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 460,850 shares. Nordea Management Ab stated it has 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Advisory Net Lc invested 0% in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR). Nomura Asset Ltd reported 30,865 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Savings Bank stated it has 2,016 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.