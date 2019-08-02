Adobe (ADBE) Holding Increased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp; Schroder Investment Management Group Has Increased Liberty Global Plc Class A Common Stock Usd0.01 (LBTYA) Position by $1.84 Million as Share Value Rose

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc Class A Common Stock Usd0.01 (LBTYA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 76,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 932,276 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.23 million, up from 855,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc Class A Common Stock Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 620,618 shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1581.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 41,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64 million, up from 2,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $290.66. About 2.14M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 36,928 shares. Two Creeks Cap Lp holds 8.69% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 482,868 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated holds 2.05 million shares. Amer & accumulated 37,926 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Private Trust Na invested in 5,349 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Communications Limited stated it has 2.74% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Manhattan Com accumulated 5,532 shares. New England & Retirement holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 3,112 shares. 47,771 are owned by Bb&T. Invesco Limited accumulated 5.80M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 334,142 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt Com holds 17,291 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 999 shares. Exchange Mgmt holds 12,056 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Kdi Prns Ltd Co invested in 54,995 shares.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 3,273 shares to 302,072 shares, valued at $38.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 40,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,369 shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).