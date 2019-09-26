Adobe (ADBE) Holding Held by Zacks Investment Management; Park Presidio Capital Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position by $1.93 Million

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 7,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 46,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.62M, up from 38,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $277.43. About 3.45M shares traded or 41.87% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 360,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.48 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $182.8. About 16.25M shares traded or 14.41% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 18/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CONDUCTING “INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL REVIEW” TO DETERMINE IF MISUSED DATA STILL EXISTS – STATEMENT; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s data breach could be higher than 87M: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 01/05/2018 – CNBC’S MICHELLE CASTILLO AND JORDAN NOVET: FACEBOOK SMART SPEAKERS MAY COME TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FIRST, WILL INCLUDE ‘M’ SMART ASSISTANT; 13/04/2018 – VICE News: BREAKING: White nationalist Richard Spencer’s pages just got kicked off Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Nixes 583 Million Fake Profiles (Video); 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 16/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Facebook posting from prison leads to new charges against federal inmate; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Ann Commercial Bank holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,030 shares. Pennsylvania Commerce holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 101,216 shares. De Burlo Grp has invested 3.86% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cap Interest Invsts has invested 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jnba Advsrs accumulated 92 shares. 30,064 are owned by Gam Ag. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 64,683 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Aravt Global Limited Liability invested in 3.87% or 84,000 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc stated it has 16,289 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 55,978 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Nomura Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Lc has invested 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Btc Capital Mgmt holds 0.81% or 17,048 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,088 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 2,083 shares.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Life Storage Inc by 20,012 shares to 15,650 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,814 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,895 shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP owns 1.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 333,900 shares. 17,441 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co. Welch & Forbes Limited Co reported 202,125 shares stake. Fin Advisory Group reported 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boltwood accumulated 6,758 shares. Moreover, Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated has 1.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Park Presidio Limited Liability reported 360,000 shares. Grassi Inv reported 0.09% stake. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 73,802 shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13.27 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.40 million shares. Motco holds 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 32,580 shares. Montag A And Assoc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nomura Asset Limited has 473,453 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Co stated it has 27,279 shares.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 230,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.