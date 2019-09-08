Adobe (ADBE) Holding Has Upped by Gam Holding Ag; As Umb Finl (UMBF) Market Valuation Declined, Paragon Capital Management Increased Position

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 24,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 19,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $62.12. About 109,097 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 17/04/2018 – UMB Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Available by Webcast and Telephone; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M

Gam Holding Ag increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 42.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag bought 10,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 34,074 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 23,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,151 shares to 125,997 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,177 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) CEO Mariner Kemper on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UMB Financial Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “UMB Financial (UMBF) Q2 Earnings as Expected, Expenses Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UMBF shares while 59 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 41.95 million shares or 3.55% less from 43.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Ltd Liability has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Principal Grp Inc stated it has 194,083 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 21 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 69,427 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Tiedemann Advsr Limited accumulated 3,107 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Synovus owns 59 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Nuance Investments Llc owns 704,875 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. 49,990 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associates. Swiss State Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF). Sandy Spring Bankshares has 2,490 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% stake. Mason Street Llc accumulated 0.03% or 23,477 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn reported 0% in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks invested in 0.04% or 9,053 shares. Howe Rusling invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1,650 are held by Tiemann Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,030 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.1% or 13,400 shares. Private Tru Na owns 5,349 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 24,519 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisors Lc invested in 2,407 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 37,738 are owned by Park Corp Oh. Cahill Financial Advisors invested in 0.11% or 960 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated has 334,142 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 6,033 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.45% or 8,582 shares. Washington-based Washington Tru Bank has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 98,068 shares to 247,981 shares, valued at $12.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 73,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,069 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).