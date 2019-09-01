Adobe (ADBE) Holding Has Lifted by Pathstone Family Office Llc; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Increased Its Home Depot Ord (HD) Stake by $3.82 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2598.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 1,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, up from 74 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Gp Ltd accumulated 1,525 shares. Wms Ltd holds 0.31% or 6,565 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Cap Lc stated it has 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eagle Ridge invested in 63,949 shares. St Johns Investment Limited Liability Corp has 1,965 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Crawford Inv Counsel owns 2.69% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 469,969 shares. Lifeplan stated it has 0.01% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc holds 0.85% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 31,848 shares. Hs Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 945,194 shares. Omers Administration has 5,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pettee Inc reported 10,178 shares or 1.23% of all its holdings. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 6,566 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Central Bank Trust reported 7,185 shares. 3,085 are owned by Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GM, ADBE, MO – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge & Cox has invested 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 72,729 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Exchange Capital invested in 12,056 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,971 shares. Chase Invest Counsel holds 4.1% or 29,912 shares in its portfolio. Birch Hill Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,461 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Symmetry Peak Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 1,500 shares. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Company holds 640,211 shares. 214,020 are owned by American Group Inc Incorporated. Jennison Assocs Lc reported 2.28% stake. Timessquare Cap Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 25,220 shares. Trillium Asset Management Limited Co has 1.45% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 107,571 shares. Carnegie Asset Mgmt stated it has 5,965 shares. Qs Invsts Limited accumulated 62,995 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,342 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,183 shares to 4,517 shares, valued at $637,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).