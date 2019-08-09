Adobe (ADBE) Holding Has Increased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management; As Nike (NKE) Shares Rose, Murphy Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $652,260

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 6.05 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/03/2018 – Nike Recorded Additional Income Tax Expense of $2 Billion Primarily Related to Transition Tax on Accumulated Foreign Earnings; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 27,370 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $8.76 during the last trading session, reaching $297.78. About 2.51M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dropbox stock falls after bearish call: â€˜Virtually all leading indicators of growth are negativeâ€™ – MarketWatch” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 115,900 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 15,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,050 shares, and cut its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap invested in 11,826 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Corp has 290,001 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Umb Bancorp N A Mo owns 0.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 16,029 shares. City Hldg Co reported 175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 2,096 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Mngmt holds 0.05% or 1,309 shares. Winch Advisory, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 8,213 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.45% or 107,571 shares in its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorp has invested 0.18% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hbk LP owns 1,667 shares. Kistler reported 0.06% stake. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 2,128 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 228,833 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt accumulated 54,075 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research invested in 86,467 shares. Horan Capital owns 0.57% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 36,518 shares. Strategic Lc accumulated 3,229 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company holds 0% or 506 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 5.17 million shares. Oakworth reported 2,724 shares. 56,642 are held by Hyman Charles D. Destination Wealth stated it has 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division stated it has 2,805 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 20,892 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.35% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Central Asset Investments And Mngmt (Hk) reported 33,120 shares stake. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 52,462 shares or 1.21% of the stock. 5,394 were accumulated by Hartford Mngmt Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Gold Shares (GLD) by 2,820 shares to 16,592 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,952 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.