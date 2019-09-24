Adobe (ADBE) Holding Has Boosted by Ing Groep Nv; Autus Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 16,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 90,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.73 million, up from 73,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $272.47. About 3.16M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54M, down from 64,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $271.12. About 3.96M shares traded or 17.03% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 7,986 shares to 45,036 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 558,306 shares stake. Gw Henssler Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Central Asset Invests Mngmt Hldgs (Hk) Ltd has 5.55% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md accumulated 30.36M shares. Doliver Ltd Partnership owns 5,710 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 781,636 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Smith Moore And Com stated it has 2,068 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Co holds 3.27% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 110,834 shares. Bamco Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 12,000 are owned by Brookfield Asset. 4,360 were reported by Archford Strategies Limited. 25,184 are held by Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Baldwin Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 2,060 shares in its portfolio. Cqs Cayman Limited Partnership reported 0.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc has 68,839 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.55 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $5.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 13,025 shares to 6,975 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 42,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,109 shares, and cut its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.55% or 205,133 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership invested in 4.49% or 2.08 million shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Financial Architects Inc invested in 0.09% or 1,558 shares. Highland Capital LP stated it has 7,000 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0.24% or 422,114 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 506 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 48,413 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. National Asset Mngmt holds 9,495 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt reported 158,947 shares. Blume Mngmt Inc owns 250 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 24,027 shares. Barbara Oil holds 1.01% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Livingston Gp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) reported 2,185 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.17% or 286,810 shares.