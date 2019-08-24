Adobe (ADBE) Holding Boosted by Diligent Investors Llc; Penobscot Investment Management Company Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $304,400; Valuation Declined

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $282.44. About 2.38M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 3,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 91,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18 million shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,020 shares to 63,777 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 16,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chatham Cap Gp Inc owns 19,503 shares. 10,468 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Stockton. Cadence National Bank Na has invested 6.59% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Palisade Asset Management holds 150,225 shares. Atria Lc invested in 31,606 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Ims Capital stated it has 0.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Bkd Wealth Llc has 0.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,762 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 84,141 shares. West Family Invests Inc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Redmond Asset Management Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 3,041 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department reported 137,038 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 562,721 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gp has invested 1.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Poplar Forest Limited Liability Company reported 4,390 shares. Advsr Incorporated Ok reported 1.49M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 218,346 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.94% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 309,167 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 1.4% or 17,351 shares. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 957 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.77% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 21,589 shares. Bloom Tree Prns Limited Liability Co owns 178,203 shares. Kcm Invest holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,313 shares. 321,886 were accumulated by South Texas Money Management Limited. Northern Corp has invested 0.41% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Penobscot Investment Mgmt Co owns 8,395 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Company has 2.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bank Of America De owns 4.97 million shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 4,760 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Laurion Cap Management LP has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).