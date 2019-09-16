Adobe (ADBE) Holder Winslow Capital Management Increased Stake by $23.92 Million as Share Value Rose; Edward Lifescience Corporate (EW) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Decreased Its Position

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Edward Lifescience Corporate (EW) by 5.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 1,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 27,187 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 million, down from 28,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Edward Lifescience Corporate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 631,080 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 81,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568.50 million, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 2.95 million shares traded or 16.59% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.72M for 44.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $17.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHR) by 9,891 shares to 66,167 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 19,561 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 1.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 30, 2019.