Adobe (ADBE) Holder Winslow Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $79.90 Million as Stock Rose; Grubhub (GRUB) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Increased Its Holding by $1.38 Million

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 300,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 1.85M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492.49M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.82 during the last trading session, reaching $291.53. About 1.25 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE TO BUY MAGENTO COMMERCE; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 873,788 shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 145,000 shares to 645,000 shares, valued at $27.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Lows Last Week – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Put Buying Activity in Grubhub (GRUB) Targets Downside in Shares into July 30th Earnings Announcement -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GRUB -6.6% after EPS, daily grubs misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is GrubHub Inc (GRUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 96,705 shares to 3.85 million shares, valued at $610.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV) by 371,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 260,254 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,816 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 1.16% stake. Greystone Managed Investments holds 34,669 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth invested in 117 shares. Stanley owns 21,948 shares. Ssi Investment Management Incorporated owns 1,520 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gam Hldgs Ag owns 34,074 shares. 48,060 were accumulated by Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability. Raymond James & Assoc has 0.15% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 375,537 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Inc reported 0.31% stake. Auxier Asset stated it has 957 shares. Rmb Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Adobe: Well Positioned To Dominate Digital Content Creation – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.