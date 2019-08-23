Adobe (ADBE) Holder Vontobel Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.30 Million; Private Bank & Trust Co Lowered Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) as Stock Rose

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 4,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 173,228 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.17 million, up from 168,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $282.95. About 1.90 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 17.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 11,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 51,834 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, down from 63,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $94.94. About 5.74 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 Comp Sales Growth at Low End of 3%-5% View; 11/04/2018 – STARBUCKS OPENS FIRST STORE IN URUGUAY; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CHINA CEO BELINDA WONG SPEAKS AT CHINA INVESTOR DAY; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $12.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 2.29M shares to 7.84 million shares, valued at $322.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 75,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa owns 1,139 shares. Cahill Advsrs has 0.11% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited reported 428,131 shares. Burney holds 0.09% or 5,531 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley Associate has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Park Avenue Secs Limited Co accumulated 9,261 shares. Zevenbergen Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 233,726 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 92,419 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 2,827 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hendley has invested 2.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blair William & Il accumulated 1.28% or 785,195 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 670,560 shares. Schmidt P J Investment owns 3,250 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 658,500 shares. Paloma Prns Management Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,241 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain owns 3,865 shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 2.41% or 16.51M shares in its portfolio. Indiana Tru And reported 3,301 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1,718 shares. Moreover, Sequoia Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0.71% or 141,647 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Hldg owns 410 shares. The New York-based Amer Intll Inc has invested 0.17% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Dana Invest Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,850 shares. 1.38M were reported by Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation. Beacon Fincl Gp invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Thornburg Invest Inc holds 0.51% or 710,548 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation stated it has 101,902 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 327,042 shares. Community Savings Bank Na owns 6,783 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.91 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20 billion and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard (VO) by 8,542 shares to 33,445 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWR) by 12,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VEA).