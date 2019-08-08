Adobe (ADBE) Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Lowered Holding by $751,982 as Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Viking Global Investors LP Has Decreased Stake by $134.69 Million

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 1.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.18 million, down from 3.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 13.84 million shares traded or 51.47% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 2,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 31,638 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, down from 34,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $8.76 during the last trading session, reaching $297.78. About 2.07M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 70,379 shares to 241,113 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 46.82 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0.02% or 1,816 shares. Invesco Limited owns 5.80 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Fulton Bankshares Na has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fil Ltd reported 1.11M shares stake. Aspiriant Limited Com owns 2,993 shares. Shine Advisory Services Inc stated it has 2,506 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.5% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sei Invests invested in 622,708 shares. Amp Cap Ltd holds 0.5% or 338,348 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Group Invest Advsr Ltd accumulated 788 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And Company Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 1,227 shares. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.41% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Vestor Llc has 0.95% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 215 were reported by Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hirtle Callaghan And Co Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 40 shares. Victory Cap holds 0.03% or 105,205 shares in its portfolio. Fairfield Bush & reported 17,277 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 466,205 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank reported 199,110 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 900,297 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Peninsula Asset holds 4,240 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Capstone Investment Advisors Ltd owns 33,521 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.91 million shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 3.05 million shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested in 72,600 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.17% stake. The Texas-based First Dallas Securities has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Alesco Advisors Lc has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,405 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Company holds 2.21% or 106,726 shares.