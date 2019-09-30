Adobe (ADBE) Holder Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Raised Position by $25.40 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Valuation Declined, Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $3.00 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 17.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 86,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 569,263 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.73 million, up from 482,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $276.08. About 2.90 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 29,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 64,482 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.61M, down from 93,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 1.86M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northeast Invest Management holds 116,040 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.25% or 3,750 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 62,631 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 9,931 shares or 0.16% of the stock. White Pine Cap Limited Com stated it has 6,385 shares. Counsel Inc owns 3,761 shares. Southeastern Asset Tn holds 3.88% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 1.81M shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va stated it has 12,265 shares. Schulhoff & Communication reported 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 367,101 shares. 696,079 are held by Chevy Chase. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 30,727 shares. Sei Com stated it has 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boltwood Cap Mngmt owns 13,575 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 6,052 shares.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 94,674 shares to 410,207 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 110,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.99 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can General Electric Stock Stay Above Vital Support? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern elects Claude Mongeau to board of directors – Atlanta Business Chronicle – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74,100 shares to 62,200 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 32,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,149 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.