Adobe (ADBE) Holder Twin Capital Management Lowered Stake as Market Value Rose; American Century Companies Maintains Holding in Acuity Brands (AYI)

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 17,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 955,973 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.73 million, up from 938,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $123.67. About 70,489 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc. Announces Acquisition of IOTA Engineering; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 22.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 70,063 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, down from 90,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $285.04. About 490,405 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.74M for 44.82 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com holds 2.22% or 253,260 shares. Clough Cap Ptnrs LP holds 43,475 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt invested in 1,892 shares. Oakworth Cap invested in 263 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.45% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 68,418 shares or 4.96% of its portfolio. Riverpark Mngmt reported 3.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 14,791 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Macquarie Gp reported 145,020 shares stake. Bridges Mgmt accumulated 32,959 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has 2.03M shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com reported 0.22% stake. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Canandaigua Bancorporation holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,962 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVV, KO, ADBE, ORCL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,800 shares to 41,030 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A Common (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Common Sto (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Accuity Brands Earnings: AYI Stock Sinks on Disappointing Sales, Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Six Innovative Lighting Solutions from Acuity Brands Selected for the 2019 IES Progress Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 446,442 shares to 2.54M shares, valued at $51.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 930,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).